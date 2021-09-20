Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds, 25 other governors, request meeting with Biden over border crisis

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(DES MOINES, Iowa) - Governor Kim Reynolds and 25 other governors issued a joint letter requesting to meet with President Joe Biden regarding the situation at the U.S. southern border.

It comes as more than 1.3 million people have been apprehended by border patrol. That’s more than the populations of nine U.S. states.

Additionally, nearly 10,500 pounds of fentanyl have been seized this fiscal year. That’s more than the last three years combined.

“The crisis at the border does not stay at the border,” Gov. Reynolds’ office said in a news release. “In Iowa, law enforcement officials are seeing an uptick in major narcotics crimes. Iowa law enforcement seized roughly 6,136 grams of fentanyl between January and June of this year, which marks a 1,070% increase from the same period last year. Methamphetamine seizures are also on the rise, increasing 122% in the first half of this year, where officers seized 133,444 grams.”

Reynolds also said the Biden administration kept Iowa in the dark about transporting unaccompanied migrant children into the state. And it took the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Regugee Resettlement a month to acknowledge their involvement.

“While governors are doing what we can, our Constitution requires that the President must faithfully execute the immigration laws passed by Congress,” Gov. Reynolds stated in the letter. “Not only has the federal government created a crisis, it has left our states to deal with challenges that the federal government has a duty to solve.”

See the full letter here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

