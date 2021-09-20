Cold front brings severe weather threat Monday, fall-like weather for Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday evening through very early Tuesday morning, as a sharp autumn cold front pushes through.

A few storms could be severe, with damaging winds and an isolated tornado possible. Decent precipitation totals, between 0.50″ to 1.50″ are also possible, bringing beneficial rain.

The front drags in a much cooler air mass for the middle of the week, with upper 60s and low 70s for highs after low to mid 40s for nighttime lows. A modest warmup is possible toward the weekend, but conditions remain dry.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.