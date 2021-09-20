Show You Care
Cleveland mayor’s grandson killed in shooting

By Stephanie Czekalinski, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police are investigating the Sunday evening killing of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood.

Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was shot near the intersection of Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street at approximately 9:10 p.m., WOIO reported.

Shortly before his death, a third party dropped Frank Q. Jackson off near the intersection, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the case.

Then someone ran up to him and shot him several times, the source said.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Chief of Police Calvin Williams were both at the scene of the killing for several hours Sunday evening along with a sizeable number of police officers and other officials.

Police did not release information about possible suspects and asked the public to contact investigators at 216-623-5464 with information on the slaying.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

