Cedar Rapids woman injured after crashing into cornfield

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman is recovering from her injuries after crashing through a fence and into a cornfield on Monday morning.

In a news release, officials said the crash happened at about 7:43 a.m. at the intersection of Springville Road and Secrist Road in rural Linn County, south of Springville.

Deputies said the woman was driving an SUV, but became distracted and failed to see a stop sign while heading eastbound on Secrist Road.

The vehicle went through the T-intersection, into the ditch of Springville Road, through a fence and came to a stop in a corn field.

First responders took the woman to an area hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

