URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Urbandale.

The Des Moines Register reports that 55-year-old Eric Christopher Lindberg of Des Moines was riding on Meredith Drive around 7:15 a.m. Sunday when he was hit.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed.

