Summer is back, at least for a day, as a prelude to a taste of fall

By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday brings another day of fairly warm conditions, with temperatures that feel more like summer than late September.

Highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 across the area with mostly sunny skies for a good portion of the day. Moisture increases a bit during the day, though, adding a bit of mugginess to the air.

That moisture gradually leads to more cloudiness for parts of Monday ahead of a cold front that arrives later in the day. Then, a round of showers and storms appears likely for most as a notably cooler air mass moves in. Some of those storms could be a bit on the strong side, and the potential for rainfall of 0.50″ to 1.50″ is there.

Behind the front, highs only reach the upper 60s to low 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, before warming modestly toward next weekend into the low to mid 70s. The remainder of the forecast is dry, as well.

