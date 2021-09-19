Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Purdy throws for 3 TDs, No. 14 Iowa State routs UNLV 48-3

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass against UNLV during the first half of an...
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher)
By W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brock Purdy completed 21 of 24 pass attempts for 288 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 14 Iowa State over UNLV 48-3.

Purdy, who also rushed for 33 yards, finished with a 229.6 quarterback rating, the third-highest of his career. Iowa State finished with 486 yards of offense and 7.59 yards per play, scoring on eight of its 11 possessions, including six touchdowns.

Breece Hall, who rushed for 69 yards in each of Iowa State’s first two games, rushed for 70 of his 101 yards in the first quarter to lead the Cyclones’ rushing attack. Hall scored two touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“..this proposal is so far out of context...” Neighbors organizing against a potential new Kwik...
“This proposal is so far out of context:” Neighborhood pushes back against potential new Kwik Star
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
One person dies from falling off bluff at Bellevue State Park
The Linn County Jail, right, seen from across the Cedar River in an undated file photo. (KCRG...
Inmate dies from apparent medical emergency at Linn County Jail
Jonathan Hefflefinger, 21, surrendered himself to Linn County Deputies after robbing the...
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to Walford bank robbery
A damaged Honda all-terrain vehicle that sheriff's deputies said was involved in rollover crash...
One hurt in ATV crash in rural Linn County

Latest News

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands off to running back Breece Hall (28) during...
No. 14 Cyclones looking to find stride after early struggles
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz paces the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college...
Oregon, Iowa enter top 5; Arkansas has 1st ranking since ‘16
Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) and Iowa offensive lineman Jack Plumb (79)...
No. 10 Iowa beats No. 9 Iowa St 27-17 to keep Cy-Hawk Trophy
Iowa's Charlie Jones catches a touchdown pass as Iowa State's Datrone Young tries to defend in...
Iowa extends win streak over Iowa State to six straight