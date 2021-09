MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are looking are asking for help finding this missing 13-year-old girl.

Authorities say 13 year-old Talaya McGee was last seen on the 400 block of Ida Drive at 12:30 AM on September 15th.

She is described as 5′05″ and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact Marion police.

