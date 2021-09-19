Show You Care
One hurt in ATV crash in rural Linn County

A damaged Honda all-terrain vehicle that sheriff's deputies said was involved in rollover crash...
A damaged Honda all-terrain vehicle that sheriff's deputies said was involved in rollover crash in Linn County on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBURNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hospitalized after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:01 p.m, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving a single vehicle near 4455 Flemingville Road. Deputies found that a Honda ATV hit a deer and subsequently lost control. The vehicle rolled into the east ditch along the roadway, where the driver was found.

The driver was responsive but had received non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center via ambulance for treatment.

Deputies believe that the crash occurred some hours before they arrived. The initial report of the crash came from a person passing by.

The Alburnett Fire Department and Center Point Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

