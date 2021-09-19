Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Northern Iowa defeats D-I newcomer St. Thomas 44-3

Northern Iowa quarterback Will McElvain (2) drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Northern Iowa quarterback Will McElvain (2) drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(MATTHEW PUTNEY | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Matthew Cook kicked four field goals, six Panthers scored touchdowns, the Northern Iowa defense made three interceptions and held Division I newcomer St. Thomas to 26 rushing yards to win 44-3.

Northern Iowa (2-1), a Missouri Valley power, gave the newcomers from D-III a tuneup, building a 20-point lead after three quarters and then scoring three more touchdowns to close out the final quarter.

Dom Williams and Vance McShane, Bradrick Shaw, Vance McShane and Kolby Gartner scored rushing touchdowns for the Panthers, who gained 193 yards on the ground and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. Isaiah Weston pulled in a 60-yard TD pass from Theo Day.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother caught on camera abusing son in gas station
Iowa mother facing charges after being caught on camera abusing son at gas station
Jonathan Hefflefinger, 21, surrendered himself to Linn County Deputies after robbing the...
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to Walford bank robbery
Women's Rights activist and publisher Mary Colby Bradwell.
Cedar Rapids mayor race gets a famous name added by a former candidate
“..this proposal is so far out of context...” Neighbors organizing against a potential new Kwik...
“This proposal is so far out of context:” Neighborhood pushes back against potential new Kwik Star
Students at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids voice concerns after being out with an A-C...
Washington High School students voice frustration after being without AC for more than a week