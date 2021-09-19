Marion man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Clayton County

MILLVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:30 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle near the corner of Great River Road and Pleasant Avenue. Deputies believe that the Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by Barry Woodson, 62, of Marion, was heading north and lost control on a right-hand curve. The vehicle entered a ditch on the west side of the road, with a tree branch hitting Woodson in the head and neck area.

Woodson died as a result of the collision with the tree branch.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Guttenberg Police Department, Holy Cross EMS, and Tegler’s Towing assisted in the emergency response.

