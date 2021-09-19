Iowa stays put at No. 5, Iowa State ranked 14th in AP Top 25

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa stayed put at No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Poll after a 30-7 victory over Kent State.

The Hawkeyes improve to 3-0 on the season and will host Colorado State on Saturday.

Iowa State improve to 2-1 on the season following their 48-3 victory at UNLV. The Cyclones remain at No. 14 after improving to 2-1 on the season.

Iowa State will visit Baylor on Saturday.

