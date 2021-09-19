Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter commits to Iowa for football and wrestling

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter will be staying in Iowa City.

The four-sport athlete announced on Sunday he is committing to the Hawkeyes in two sports - football and wrestling.

The tight end and linebacker has helped the Little Hawks get off to a 4-0 record to start the season. Kueter has scored five touchdowns on the year and has just over 28 tackles.

The junior is also a two-time Class 3A state champion wrestler.

