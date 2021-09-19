Cold front brings rain, fall-like temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for increasing clouds on Monday as a cold front begins to make its way into eastern Iowa. Afternoon highs are expected to still climb into the mid 80s ahead of this front. As the front arrives later in the afternoon, showers and a few thunderstorms appear likely, lasting throughout the evening and overnight hours. Widespread showers are likely across eastern Iowa with totals up to 1.5″ possible for some. Behind the front, look for more of a fall-like feel to the air as highs top out in the upper 60s to around 70 Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

