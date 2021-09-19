Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cold front brings rain, fall-like temperatures

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for increasing clouds on Monday as a cold front begins to make its way into eastern Iowa. Afternoon highs are expected to still climb into the mid 80s ahead of this front. As the front arrives later in the afternoon, showers and a few thunderstorms appear likely, lasting throughout the evening and overnight hours. Widespread showers are likely across eastern Iowa with totals up to 1.5″ possible for some. Behind the front, look for more of a fall-like feel to the air as highs top out in the upper 60s to around 70 Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“..this proposal is so far out of context...” Neighbors organizing against a potential new Kwik...
“This proposal is so far out of context:” Neighborhood pushes back against potential new Kwik Star
A damaged Honda all-terrain vehicle that sheriff's deputies said was involved in rollover crash...
One hurt in ATV crash in rural Linn County
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
One person dies from falling off bluff at Bellevue State Park
The Linn County Jail, right, seen from across the Cedar River in an undated file photo. (KCRG...
Inmate dies from apparent medical emergency at Linn County Jail
Jonathan Hefflefinger, 21, surrendered himself to Linn County Deputies after robbing the...
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to Walford bank robbery

Latest News

As a front arrives late Monday, showers and a few thunderstorms appear likely, lasting...
First Alert Forecast
Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures for Sunday.
Summer is back, at least for a day, as a prelude to a taste of fall
Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures for Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
As we near the start of fall next week, summer will try to get in one last word with a toasty...
A Summery Sunday