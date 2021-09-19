Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Coe improves to 3-0 with home victory over Simpson

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coe College football team rushed for 307 yards and six touchdowns as they earned a 42-22 victory over Simpson in their American Rivers Conference opener.

Alphonso Soko led the Kohawks with 137 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Carter Maske completed 18 of 34 passes for 228 yards.

Ray Seidel, Chance Newton and Maske each scoring a rushing touchdown in the victory.

The Kohawks will hit the road for a matchup against Wartburg College on Saturday, September 25. Kickoff is set for at 1 P.M.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother caught on camera abusing son in gas station
Iowa mother facing charges after being caught on camera abusing son at gas station
Jonathan Hefflefinger, 21, surrendered himself to Linn County Deputies after robbing the...
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to Walford bank robbery
Women's Rights activist and publisher Mary Colby Bradwell.
Cedar Rapids mayor race gets a famous name added by a former candidate
“..this proposal is so far out of context...” Neighbors organizing against a potential new Kwik...
“This proposal is so far out of context:” Neighborhood pushes back against potential new Kwik Star
Students at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids voice concerns after being out with an A-C...
Washington High School students voice frustration after being without AC for more than a week