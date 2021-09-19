Coe improves to 3-0 with home victory over Simpson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coe College football team rushed for 307 yards and six touchdowns as they earned a 42-22 victory over Simpson in their American Rivers Conference opener.

Alphonso Soko led the Kohawks with 137 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Carter Maske completed 18 of 34 passes for 228 yards.

Ray Seidel, Chance Newton and Maske each scoring a rushing touchdown in the victory.

The Kohawks will hit the road for a matchup against Wartburg College on Saturday, September 25. Kickoff is set for at 1 P.M.

