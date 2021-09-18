Show You Care
Tom Miller announces reelection plans

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, Attorney General Tom Miller announced that he will seek another term as Iowa’s Attorney General in 2022. It happened at the Polk County Democrats Annual Steak Fry.

Miller was first elected to the position in 1978, and reelected in 1982 and 1986. He tried to run for governor in 1990, but lost the Democratic Primary. After, that he spent four years private practice as a partner at the Des Moines office of the Faegre & Benson Law Firm. Voters reelected Miller as Attorney General in 1998, and has held the position ever since.

At this time, no one else has announced their intention to run. Miller is currently the longest serving state attorney general in U.S. history.

