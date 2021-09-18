Show You Care
“This proposal is so far out of context:” Neighborhood pushes back against potential new Kwik Star

By Ethan Stein
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People living in Northeast Cedar Rapids are organizing against a potential new Kwik Star at 1900 First Avenue NE, putting it in a neighborhood not far from Bucemore Mansion.

Nine different Kwik Stars have opened in Cedar Rapids and Marion over the past five years. But, some people believe this specific location will not fit in with the neighborhood. A petition currently has more than 100 signatures asking the Cedar Rapids Planning and Zoning commission to deny rezoning the property.

Jacob Wittrock, the owner and funeral director at nearby Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, said the gas station and convenience store would change the dynamics of the neighborhood. He said he’s gone out of his way to make his business blend with the neighborhood, like other new developments such as a dentist’s office.

“[The dentist’s office] took down a historic house, which was sad that they took it down,” Wittrock said. “But, when they built they built the dental office to fit the neighborhood. It looks like a house. Kwik Star doesn’t look like a house. It looks like a gas station”

KCRG-TV9 did reach out to Kwik Star and the real estate development manager told us he wasn’t available for comment at this time.

City Council Member Dale Todd, who is against the project, sent a letter to Kwik Star on Friday. In the letter, the council member tells the group to spare their time, energy, and additional resources on the project.

