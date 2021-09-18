Show You Care
A Summery Sunday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As we near the start of fall next week, summer will try to get in one last word with a toasty day expected Sunday. Look for highs to climb into the upper 80s to around 90 across eastern Iowa Sunday afternoon, aided by a southerly breeze. Monday also looks warm, in the mid to upper 80s ahead of a strong cold front that will begin to push though during the second half of the day. This will bring chances for rain and thunderstorms overnight along with drastically cooler temperatures. Highs Tuesday through Thursday look to top out around 70.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall