Rather nice to start the weekend, before a short warmup

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pleasant day kicks off the weekend, with lots of sunshine and only slightly above normal temperatures for late September.

Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s with a light southerly breeze. Those southerly breezes increase on Sunday, pumping in warmer air for the end of the weekend when highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Showers and storms become possible late on Monday, with the best chance arriving Monday night into early Tuesday. Behind this system, much cooler air arrives for midweek and lingers through the weekend.

