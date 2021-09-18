Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rather nice to start the weekend, before a short warmup

By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pleasant day kicks off the weekend, with lots of sunshine and only slightly above normal temperatures for late September.

Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s with a light southerly breeze. Those southerly breezes increase on Sunday, pumping in warmer air for the end of the weekend when highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Showers and storms become possible late on Monday, with the best chance arriving Monday night into early Tuesday. Behind this system, much cooler air arrives for midweek and lingers through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother caught on camera abusing son in gas station
Iowa mother facing charges after being caught on camera abusing son at gas station
Women's Rights activist and publisher Mary Colby Bradwell.
Cedar Rapids mayor race gets a famous name added by a former candidate
Jonathan Hefflefinger, 21, surrendered himself to Linn County Deputies after robbing the...
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to Walford bank robbery
Students at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids voice concerns after being out with an A-C...
Washington High School students voice frustration after being without AC for more than a week
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

A nice day ahead.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Rain today
Scattered showers and storms today