Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One person dies from falling off bluff at Bellevue State Park

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with maintaining state parks and forests, protecting the environment of Iowa, and managing energy, fish, wildlife, land resources, and water resources of Iowa.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed from a fall at a Jackson County-based state park, according to officials.

At around 4:21 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that a report came in about a person who had fallen off a bluff at Bellevue State Park. The person was pronounced dead by officials at the park.

An investigation, led by the Iowa DNR and Division of Criminal Investigation, is ongoing.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Fire Department, and Maquoketa Police Department assisted in the emergency response.

The park continues to be open for visitors, according to the Iowa DNR.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother caught on camera abusing son in gas station
Iowa mother facing charges after being caught on camera abusing son at gas station
Jonathan Hefflefinger, 21, surrendered himself to Linn County Deputies after robbing the...
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to Walford bank robbery
Women's Rights activist and publisher Mary Colby Bradwell.
Cedar Rapids mayor race gets a famous name added by a former candidate
Students at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids voice concerns after being out with an A-C...
Washington High School students voice frustration after being without AC for more than a week
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

“..this proposal is so far out of context...” Neighbors organizing against a potential new Kwik...
“This proposal is so far out of context:” Neighborhood pushes back against potential new Kwik Star
Applications will be divided into three categories. One of those includes organizations who are...
Dubuque County supervisors to start reviewing American Rescue Plan applications
The Linn County Jail, right, seen from across the Cedar River in an undated file photo. (KCRG...
Inmate dies from apparent medical emergency at Linn County Jail
Easton Valley puts on a show under the lights of KCRG 9.2, beating Springville 67-12
Easton Valley puts on a show under the lights of KCRG 9.2, beating Springville 67-12