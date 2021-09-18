One person dies from falling off bluff at Bellevue State Park

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed from a fall at a Jackson County-based state park, according to officials.

At around 4:21 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that a report came in about a person who had fallen off a bluff at Bellevue State Park. The person was pronounced dead by officials at the park.

An investigation, led by the Iowa DNR and Division of Criminal Investigation, is ongoing.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Fire Department, and Maquoketa Police Department assisted in the emergency response.

The park continues to be open for visitors, according to the Iowa DNR.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.