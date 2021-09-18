Show You Care
Inmate dies from apparent medical emergency at Linn County Jail

The Linn County Jail, right, seen from across the Cedar River in an undated file photo. (KCRG File)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in custody at the Linn County Correctional Center died on Friday night after reporting chest pains, according to officials.

At around 8:49 p.m., staff at the jail were informed by other inmates that a man in custody needed medical attention. Multiple members of the staff went to the cellblock where the man was, where he told them that he was suffering chest pains and overall not feeling well. The man soon became unresponsive, with staff using CPR and a portable defibrillator to attempt to resuscitate him.

The man died at the jail at around 9:22 p.m. after additional paramedics arrived and attempted to save his life. His name has not yet been released.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office officials said that they had previously done a routine check on the inmate at 8:35 p.m. on Friday.

An investigation into the death is ongoing. The inmate will undergo an autopsy at the Division of Criminal Investigation in Ankeny.

