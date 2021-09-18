Governor Reynolds signs harvest proclamation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain.

The proclamation allows vehicles transporting harvest crops to be overweight without a permit, so long as the vehicles weigh 90,000 pounds or less.

Crops allowed under the temporary order include corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover.

The proclamation is effective immediately through October 17, and applies to loads transported on all Iowa highways.

This proclamation does not apply to the U.S. Interstate System.

