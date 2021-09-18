Show You Care
Governor Reynolds signs harvest proclamation

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain.

The proclamation allows vehicles transporting harvest crops to be overweight without a permit, so long as the vehicles weigh 90,000 pounds or less.

Crops allowed under the temporary order include corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover.

The proclamation is effective immediately through October 17, and applies to loads transported on all Iowa highways.

This proclamation does not apply to the U.S. Interstate System.

