Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final weekend of summer is upon us. Warmer weather is certainly heading our way with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the 80s. Monday also remains warm ahead of the system that will change our season right on schedule. Looks for some showers late Monday and Tuesday. As the system moves through highs fall into the 60s with lows in the 40s. Have a good night and a safe weekend!

