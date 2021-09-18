Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall

By Joe Winters
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final weekend of summer is upon us. Warmer weather is certainly heading our way with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the 80s. Monday also remains warm ahead of the system that will change our season right on schedule. Looks for some showers late Monday and Tuesday. As the system moves through highs fall into the 60s with lows in the 40s. Have a good night and a safe weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women's Rights activist and publisher Mary Colby Bradwell.
Cedar Rapids mayor race gets a famous name added by a former candidate
Mother caught on camera abusing son in gas station
Iowa mother facing charges after being caught on camera abusing son at gas station
Proposed Iowa Congressional redistricting map.
Proposed Iowa congressional redistricting maps released
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 case counts continue climb in Iowa, over five dozen additional deaths
Shooting incident outside Cedar Rapids church causes property damage, no injuries

Latest News

Rain today
Scattered showers and storms today
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Friday as the front pushes through...
Cold front brings rain chances
Rain tomorrow
Warmer today, rain chances increase tomorrow
First Alert Forecast
Warmer weather moves back in