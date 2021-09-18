Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Certain local Iowa crops thriving despite drought

Certain crops thriving amid drought
Certain crops thriving amid drought(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The drought has had large impacts on Iowa crops this year, but not all the effects are negative. Wilson’s Orchard & Farm in Iowa City says this season’s weather has been great for apples.

“That combination of hot days and cool nights, that’s what we love as an apple grower, you long for those kinds of days where, you know, the heat during the day builds sugars, the cooler at night builds color,” said Paul Rasch, owner of Wilson’s Orchard & Farm.

Wilson’s has over 100 different types of apples to be picked now through the end of October.

“We actually ended up with probably the best crop we’ve ever grown here at Wilson’s,” said Rasch.

The drought is not only positive impacting apples this season, pumpkins also have been able to thrive in the conditions.

“Pumpkins actually somewhat prefer it versus a wet year. I mean, obviously, in a wet year they’re gonna rot away, " said Dean Colony, owner of Colony Pumpkin Patch in North Liberty.

“It’s been perfect. And you see the color on them is really strong. The size is really good. The yield is really good on pumpkins. So we’re expecting a really good pumpkin crop,” said Rasch.

Rasch says the support from the community this season has been very encouraging.

“People coming to me and other people on the farm and saying, you know, how’s the drought affecting, you know, are you seriously concerned about and I think that’s a really a sign of our times that people are starting to really reconnect with local foods and saying, how does this weather not just affect me and my commute to work, but how does it affect local food production?,”.

Both Wilson’s and Colony will be celebrating fall activities all through October.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother caught on camera abusing son in gas station
Iowa mother facing charges after being caught on camera abusing son at gas station
Jonathan Hefflefinger, 21, surrendered himself to Linn County Deputies after robbing the...
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to Walford bank robbery
Women's Rights activist and publisher Mary Colby Bradwell.
Cedar Rapids mayor race gets a famous name added by a former candidate
Students at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids voice concerns after being out with an A-C...
Washington High School students voice frustration after being without AC for more than a week
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

JILL INSERT
Tom Miller announces reelection plans
Cedar Rapids new city flag
Cedar Rapids reveals new city flag
Whitney Hemmer has an easy way to creatively cook a steak dinner.
An easy way to creatively cook a steak dinner
Steak preparation.
An easy way to creatively cook a steak dinner