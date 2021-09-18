Cedar Rapids reveals new city flag

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids now has a new flag. It was unveiled on Saturday, September 18 n the Cedar Rapids Public Library downtown location main lobby area.

Several volunteer designers used the input gathered from the community to create a series of concept flags. The concept flags were ranked and refined through feedback from members of the North American Vexillological Association and a local committee.

The primary colors of the Cedar Rapids Flag are blue, green and white. According to the city’s website, the blue represents the Cedar River. The round Green shape depicts Mays Island and represents the various green and grassy areas in the city. The white arch the makes a border between the blue and green represents homes, businesses, infrastructure, and flood protection. Lastly, the white, five pointed star represents historic structures on Mays Island while also highlighting the Cedar RPaids motto, “City of Five Seasons.”

The city said its goal was to create a flag that reflects the city and incorporates citizen input and ideas. The project was put on hold last year due to the pandemic and the derecho.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.