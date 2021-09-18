CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s always fun to try a new recipe! Whitney Hemmer has an easy way to creatively cook a steak dinner in this week’s Fareway cooking segment.

Beef Satay

Makes 4–6 servings

Total time: 15 minutes + marinating time

Ingredients

1 pound beef sirloin steak

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

Directions

Thinly slice steak across the grain, about ¼ inch thick. Using a meat mallet, lightly pound steak slices between two pieces of plastic wrap. Combine remaining ingredients in a resealable bag and add steak. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, up to overnight. Thread beef on skewers* and discard the remaining marinade.

Preheat grill to medium-high and grill for 5-6 minutes, turning halfway through.

*if using wooden skewers, soak them in cold water for at least 30 minutes

Nutrition information per serving: 163 calories; 5.5 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 71 mg cholesterol; 105 mg sodium; 1 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 26 g protein

