An easy way to creatively cook a steak dinner

By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s always fun to try a new recipe! Whitney Hemmer has an easy way to creatively cook a steak dinner in this week’s Fareway cooking segment.

Beef Satay

Makes 4–6 servings

Total time: 15 minutes + marinating time

Ingredients

  • 1 pound beef sirloin steak
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. minced garlic
  • 1 Tbsp. brown sugar

Directions

Thinly slice steak across the grain, about ¼ inch thick. Using a meat mallet, lightly pound steak slices between two pieces of plastic wrap. Combine remaining ingredients in a resealable bag and add steak. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, up to overnight. Thread beef on skewers* and discard the remaining marinade.

Preheat grill to medium-high and grill for 5-6 minutes, turning halfway through.

*if using wooden skewers, soak them in cold water for at least 30 minutes

Nutrition information per serving: 163 calories; 5.5 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 71 mg cholesterol; 105 mg sodium; 1 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 26 g protein

