Solon Fire Department breaks ground for new $3.7 million facility

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - For four years, the Solon Fire Department has collected donations from all over the country, and even the world. Now, they’re at $1.3 million.

”The agency board that governs the fire department has graciously offered to put in one million dollars towards the project, and the City of Solon has stepped up,” Fire Chief Bob Siddell told TV-9. “The city went ahead and did a bond for the remaining amount.”

Equipment, vehicles, and gear cramped into the current space, originally built in 1959 and meant to last only 20 years. That’s why the call for donations came from all over Solon, Johnson County, and in some cases, the nation.

”Right now we’re at 1300 people world wide. Represents 33 states, 40 counties in Iowa, that’s almost 40 percent, but the weird thing is 7 countries and that’s the power of social media,” said Greg Morris.

Even with the proper funds, they came across a few obstacles with the cost of materials increasing over the past year.

“With everything going on in the world right now, it’s kind of pushed everything back a little bit as far as being able to get the materials that we need to get the building going,” said Siddell.

Now that they were finally able to break ground at the new location, they’re able to thank the wide variety of people who will make this possible.

”We’ve made significant strides to get this thing done, to get to this point where we can actually start digging and building,” said Siddell.

Contractors expect the new facility to be built and ready for firefighters to move in in a little over a year.

