Scattered showers and storms today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front is still on track to move through eastern Iowa today. This is already prompting rain and storms in the western part of the state. Those will impact the area through the morning hours as they push to the south and east.

Our central and southern zones could see some of this activity linger into the evening. Chances remain scattered, so rainfall amounts look to stay light. Highs today in the low 80s.

We dry out overnight as temperatures fall into the 50s. Saturday is setting up to be a nice day with highs in the low to mid 80. Breezy, south winds return for Sunday, increasing temperatures into the upper 80s. Our next system brings the chance of storms Monday and then our temperature cool into the 60s and 70s. Have a great weekend!

