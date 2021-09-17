Show You Care
Muscatine Community School District votes to enact mask mandate for Pre-K through 6

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - During a school board meeting Friday morning, Muscatine Community School District voted to require face coverings for students in pre-Kindergarten through sixth grade.

Staff teaching at those levels will also be required to wear a face covering. The board passed the motion in a 6-1 vote.

Police removed several people from the board meeting for outbursts against the mask mandate.

