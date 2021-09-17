Show You Care
Martelle officer-involved shooting deemed “legally justified”

The Iowa Attorney General’s office ruled the actions of law enforcement officers were “legally...
The Iowa Attorney General’s office ruled the actions of law enforcement officers were “legally justified” in an August 31 officer-involved shooting in rural Jones County.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After multiple weeks of investigation, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has completed its’ review of an August 31 officer-involved shooting that killed a Jones County man.

The incident happened outside a structure fire in Martelle.

A joint investigation was conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office, which was then submitted to the Iowa Attorney General’s office for review.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office ruled the actions of law enforcement officers were “legally justified.”

The law enforcement officials involved were:

  • Jones County Deputy Tim Miller (three years of law enforcement experience)
  • Jones County Deputy James Rickels (six years of law enforcement experience)
  • Anamosa Police Officer Tyler Hunt (eight years law enforcement experience)
  • Anamosa Police Sergeant Nick Brokaw (nine years law enforcement experience)
  • Anamosa Police Officer Gabe Humphrey (two years of law enforcement experience)

All five officers were placed on paid administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

