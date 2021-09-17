Linn-Mar to require masks for some students

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn-Mar students who are too young to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to wear masks in the classroom starting on Monday.

At a special session Thursday afternoon, the school board determined that students in pre-K through sixth grade must wear masks to school.

School officials say they will lift the mandate 60 days after the FDA determines when children can get vaccinated.

Some health experts are pushing to authorize the COVID-19 vaccine for children by October.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.