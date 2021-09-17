Show You Care
Linn-Mar to require masks for some students

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn-Mar students who are too young to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to wear masks in the classroom starting on Monday.

At a special session Thursday afternoon, the school board determined that students in pre-K through sixth grade must wear masks to school.

School officials say they will lift the mandate 60 days after the FDA determines when children can get vaccinated.

Some health experts are pushing to authorize the COVID-19 vaccine for children by October.

