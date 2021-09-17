Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

“It’s great that we are able as a company to do that to our community members cause our community supports us and it’s our responsibility to support our community.”

By Christina Valdez
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The First Avenue Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids gave away 250 free meals to customers to celebrate National Family Meals Month and recognize Hispanic Heritage Month.

“It’s great that we are able as a company to do that to our community members cause our community supports us and it’s our responsibility to support our community,” says Kay Kress who is the district store director.

Volunteers loaded products in customers’ vehicles while following social distancing. Meals were first come first served. Customers could choose one of three family-size entrees: lasagna, beef enchiladas, or vegetable Lo Mein.

It’s all in an effort to address food insecurity in the community.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Three-vehicle crash in Johnson County kills one, hurts another
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 case counts continue climb in Iowa, over five dozen additional deaths
A suspect in a robbery at Central State Bank in Walford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Bank robbed in Walford, suspect sought
Emergency responders investigate the scene of an electrocution in Hazleton on Wednesday, Sept....
Man killed by electrocution while tree trimming in Hazleton
James Booher (KCRG File Photo)
Two people sentenced for robbery, murder of Marion man

Latest News

A Tiffin 4-H group returned from its trip to Louisiana helping residents struggling after...
A Tiffin 4-H group returned from its trip to Louisiana helping residents struggling after Hurricane Ida.
The Linn County Juvenile Detention Center is working to fill some counselor positions.
Working Iowa: Linn County Youth Detention Center in need of intervention counselors
”If I can give back to fans and people as much as I can, that’s my biggest goal of being a...
Hawkeyes basketball player sells new clothing line for a good cause
An eastern Iowa company that makes landscaping products is looking to add on to its staff.
Working Iowa: Multiple job openings at Midland Concrete Products