CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The First Avenue Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids gave away 250 free meals to customers to celebrate National Family Meals Month and recognize Hispanic Heritage Month.

“It’s great that we are able as a company to do that to our community members cause our community supports us and it’s our responsibility to support our community,” says Kay Kress who is the district store director.

Volunteers loaded products in customers’ vehicles while following social distancing. Meals were first come first served. Customers could choose one of three family-size entrees: lasagna, beef enchiladas, or vegetable Lo Mein.

It’s all in an effort to address food insecurity in the community.

