Iowa’s unemployment rate holds steady in August

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s unemployment rate remained at 4.1% in the month of August, down from 5.3% from one year ago.

The number of unemployed Iowans increased by 300, bringing the total to 67,900 - still 18,100 lower than one year ago.

There were 1,600 less working Iowans in August, with the total down from 1,593,800 to 1,592,200. That figure is 43,700 higher than one year ago.

“Iowa’s economy remains resilient despite ongoing ripples from COVID-19,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development.

Iowa establishments trimmed payrolls in August, shedding 6,500 jobs. The loss follows sharp gains in each of the last two months - as the end of summer brings about a drop in seasonal leisure and hospitality jobs.

Even with August’s loss, leisure and hospitality has still added the most jobs, with most of the gain coming from food services.

In the past twelve months, manufacturing has added 8,100 jobs - with durable goods factories responsible for about half of that number.

Professional and business services are up 3,800 jobs, primarily due to to hiring in administrative and support services.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in August.

