Iowa State Patrol cracks down on speeding to reduce traffic deaths

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Patrol is cracking down on speeding in an effort to keep the number of yearly traffic deaths under 300 for the first time since 1925.

Several agencies, including the Cedar Rapids Police Department, are taking part in a special traffic program - and the crackdown is happening across the state.

It comes after data shows drivers speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit increased 74 percent last year.

Lieutenant Nathan Ludwig, with the Iowa State Patrol, and his troopers, gathered on Interstate 80 on Thursday near Altoona.

They said they found several drivers going 80 mph or more in a 65 mph zone.

As of Friday morning, 238 people have died on Iowa roads in 2021, according to the Iowa DOT’s website.

“You kind of get sick and tired of seeing it,” Lt. Ludwig said. “But the goal is to get those speeds down, but it seems like these speeds are getting higher and higher.”

The Iowa State Patrol’s Facebook page shows drivers pulled over for going up to 135 mph.

KCCI talked to one driver who said they appreciate the safety effort, but worry about troopers stopping several drivers at once.

“Yeah, it’s important to keep the speed down, but sometimes everybody jams on the brakes and then it becomes kind of a safety hazard because everybody is slowing down,” Justin Meyer said.

