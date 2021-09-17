Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State faculty leaders want the ability to require masks

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University faculty senate leaders want to be able to require masks in their classrooms.

But the Iowa Board of Regents showed no indication during meetings this week that it may change its policy on university face mask mandates.

The Des Moines Register reports that regents met in Ames for various committee hearings Wednesday and then for a full board meeting on Thursday.

During public comments Wednesday, Iowa State’s faculty senate president, Andrea Wheeler, said instructors should be allowed to require masks in their classrooms “for pedagogical and health reasons.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed Iowa Congressional redistricting map.
Proposed Iowa congressional redistricting maps released
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 case counts continue climb in Iowa, over five dozen additional deaths
Shooting incident outside Cedar Rapids church causes property damage, no injuries
Women's Rights activist and publisher Mary Colby Bradwell.
Cedar Rapids mayor race gets a famous name added by a former candidate
A suspect in a robbery at Central State Bank in Walford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Bank robbed in Walford, suspect sought

Latest News

Linn-Mar
Linn-Mar to require masks for some students
(Dave Franzman/KCRG)
Collins Aerospace to require employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions is working to reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions using antibody treatments to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations
Benton Community board members decides to wait on mask mandate.
After significant amount of input, Benton Community chooses no mask mandate