“I’m kind of tired of it it’s been going at a week at this point and of course it had to happen now in the middle of September.”

By Christina Valdez
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids have been out of their AC for more than a week - and that’s not the only school dealing with broken H-VAC equipment.

“I’m kind of tired of it it’s been going at a week at this point and of course it had to happen now in the middle of September,” says Ava Junge, a freshman at Washington high school.

Even with 50 extra fans and 42 cases of water, this problem that started September seventh has been taxing.

“So it’s really hard to concentrate when you are just sitting in class and it’s just hot there are so many people in this school especially in the hallways, “ says Hannah Snitkey who is a senior.

With the new mask mandate in the district, the superintendent said they’ll be more lenient at Wash with the a-c situation... but many kids still followed the new rule.

“It’s made it worse. Definitely, we’ve only had it I think today’s our second day having it so like it was really hard especially in gym. Because when we go outside it’s just as hot.” says Ava.

Wash isn’t alone, Superintendent Noreen Bush said three schools are dealing with wonky air conditioners recently.

“It’s not enjoyable I hate the heat I’m a cold-weather person but after covid at least I’m grateful to be in school,” says Ava.

Late Thursday principal Darius Ballard sent an email to Wash families that the A-C is now fixed after a part was overnighted to Washington High School.

College Community Schools also confirmed that the A-C at Prairie Creek Intermediate was fixed today - and their unit was still operating a bit so it didn’t get as hot as it could have.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

