Hy-Vee introduces new pharmacy technician apprenticeship

A pharmacy sign is pictured inside Hy-Vee Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Mankato, Minn. (KEYC...
A pharmacy sign is pictured inside Hy-Vee Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Mankato, Minn. (KEYC Photo/Holly Marie Moore)(KEYC Photo)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee has introduced a new pharmacy technician apprenticeship program.

This comes as the supermarket chain looks to hire 2,000 pharmacy technicians.

The apprenticeship will train pharmacy technicians to become nationally certified to administer vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots.

With COVID-19 booster shots on the horizon, Hy-Vee’s executive Vice President and Chief Health Officer Kristin Williams says this program could not have come at a better time.

“The role of pharmacy technicians has never been more integral than today, especially as we prepare for the upcoming flu season and expected authorization of COVID-19 vaccine boosters,” Williams said. “Our new apprenticeship program offers the opportunity for pharmacy technicians to advance their experience and career in the pharmacy field.”

Hy-Vee is looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions.

There are more than 275 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations across eight states.

