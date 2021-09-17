Show You Care
Collins Aerospace to require employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Raytheon Technologies will require all workers in the U.S. to get vaccinated.

That includes Collins Areospace in Cedar Rapids, which is a subsidiary of Raytheon.

Bloomberg reports the requirement will affect about 130,000 workers across the country.

Raytheon Technologies said it made the decision to further protect employees and communities from the risks and uncertainty of COVID-19 and its variants.

This will affect 9,000 people work for Collins in Cedar Rapids.

The deadline is January 1.

