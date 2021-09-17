Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to Walford bank robbery

Jonathan Hefflefinger, 21, surrendered himself to Linn County Deputies after robbing the...
Jonathan Hefflefinger, 21, surrendered himself to Linn County Deputies after robbing the Central State Bank in Walford Wednesday.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year old man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Walford Wednesday.

Jonathan Hefflefinger, 21, of Cedar Rapids, surrendered himself to Linn County Deputies and was taken into custody at the Linn County Correctional Center.

That bank robbery happened at the Central State Bank in Walford.

Hefflefinger was moved to Benton County Jail and charged with 2nd Degree Robbery.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women's Rights activist and publisher Mary Colby Bradwell.
Cedar Rapids mayor race gets a famous name added by a former candidate
Proposed Iowa Congressional redistricting map.
Proposed Iowa congressional redistricting maps released
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 case counts continue climb in Iowa, over five dozen additional deaths
Shooting incident outside Cedar Rapids church causes property damage, no injuries
A suspect in a robbery at Central State Bank in Walford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Bank robbed in Walford, suspect sought

Latest News

The Iowa Attorney General’s office ruled the actions of law enforcement officers were “legally...
Martelle officer-involved shooting deemed “legally justified”
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is pushing the Biden Administration to reopen federal offices...
Rep. Hinson taking a wait and see approach to potential district change
Muscatine parent
Muscatine Community School District votes to enact mask mandate for Pre-K through 6
Mother caught on camera abusing son in gas station
Iowa mother facing charges after being caught on camera abusing son at gas station