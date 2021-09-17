Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to Walford bank robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year old man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Walford Wednesday.

Jonathan Hefflefinger, 21, of Cedar Rapids, surrendered himself to Linn County Deputies and was taken into custody at the Linn County Correctional Center.

That bank robbery happened at the Central State Bank in Walford.

Hefflefinger was moved to Benton County Jail and charged with 2nd Degree Robbery.

