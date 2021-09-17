Bond for updates to Tipton High School fails, school leaders plan to revise

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Tipton High School, in Cedar County, won’t be seeing any upgrades in the near future after voters rejected a $18.9 million bond this week.

On 80 degree days like Friday, students and staff at Tipton High School try to keep cool with the help of just a few fans. Air conditioning is one of many upgrades the district asked voters to fund with a bond.

“We wanted to enhance the learning environment for the students. We have classrooms that are outdated, that are 100 years old so they need some additional TLC,” said superintendent Jason Wester.

But that bond failed 52% to 48% this week, with a remarkably low voter turnout.

“The success or failure of this was determined by 20% of the eligible population,” Wester told TV-9. “We have 25% determining the educational landscape in Tipton for the next 10 to 15 years.”

Wester said the next step is to figure out why people voted no and to reevaluate their options so that next year at this time, they’ll hopefully vote yes.

“What we’ve heard is that the price tag was too high. It was Two dollars and seventy two cents per $100,000,” he said.

Once they can pinpoint other reasons, they will release a survey.

“What are some things that if we added or took off would allow you to feel comfortable voting for it,” said Wester. “We just want to figure out to better engage and really get people out to vote that’s going to impact generations of learners to come.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.