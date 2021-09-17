Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wy. (CNN) - Authorities are focusing on Grand Teton National Park in the search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

National Park investigators, the FBI and local police are searching the park for any sign of her.

Petito was on a cross-country journey in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Her family reported her missing over the weekend.

Police said Laundrie returned to the couple’s Florida home earlier this month without her and is refusing to talk with authorities.

Her family told police Petito told them the couple was in Grand Teton in late August.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed Iowa Congressional redistricting map.
Proposed Iowa congressional redistricting maps released
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 case counts continue climb in Iowa, over five dozen additional deaths
Shooting incident outside Cedar Rapids church causes property damage, no injuries
Women's Rights activist and publisher Mary Colby Bradwell.
Cedar Rapids mayor race gets a famous name added by a former candidate
A suspect in a robbery at Central State Bank in Walford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Bank robbed in Walford, suspect sought

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley: Calls to China were `perfectly’ within scope of job
Linn-Mar
Linn-Mar to require masks for some students
A woman charged with stabbing and killing her boyfriend more than a year ago in Cedar Rapids is...
Woman charged with killing boyfriend in Cedar Rapids to appear in court
Scientists aim to use genetic engineering tools to, in a sense, bring the wooly mammoth back.
Scientists plan to bring back wooly mammoths
Collins Aerospace to require employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Collins Aerospace to require employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19