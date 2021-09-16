Warmer today, rain chances increase tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect another nice day ahead, but temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday, thanks to southerly winds. Highs in the low to mid-80s with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds build in overnight as a cold front approaches. As this moves through eastern Iowa tomorrow, scattered showers and general thunderstorms will be possible starting in the morning through the evening. Rainfall amounts look light. Highs stay in the mid-80s tomorrow and Saturday and increase to the upper 80s by the end of the weekend. Another system will move through Tuesday and Wednesday of next week and then highs drop into the 60s and 70s. Have a great day!

