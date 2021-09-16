Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Television) – TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools.

It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the search results now say.

Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Three-vehicle crash in Johnson County kills one, hurts another
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 case counts continue climb in Iowa, over five dozen additional deaths
A suspect in a robbery at Central State Bank in Walford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Bank robbed in Walford, suspect sought
Emergency responders investigate the scene of an electrocution in Hazleton on Wednesday, Sept....
Man killed by electrocution while tree trimming in Hazleton
The Iowa DOT is developing an app that will allow people to access their identification cards...
Iowa DOT to roll out first phase of virtual ID by 2022

Latest News

The violence at Pat’s King of Steaks may involve spectators who earlier attended a soccer game,...
Police: Man killed in brawl outside Philly cheesesteak spot
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021
Thousands of migrants have gathered at a US southern border bridge.
Mayor says thousands of migrants gathered at US southern border bridge
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy, middle class
President Joe Biden discussed the vaccine mandate during a meeting with CEOs on Wednesday.
Small agency, big job: Biden tasks OSHA with vaccine mandate