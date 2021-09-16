Tanager Place provides mental health resources to local schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. for all ages. It is the second leading cause of death in those ages 15-24. The month of September is suicide prevention month.

Since 2016, Tanager Placed has worked with over 40 local schools and 9 school districts to provide mental health resources to students, and train teachers on how to identify and approach students who may be struggling mentally.

Tanager school-based therapists provide on-site services in schools to ensure transportation is not a barrier for a child to seek mental health resources.

“Our kids really need a lot of support,” said Tawny Schafbuch, a Tanager school-based therapist.

Teachers and peers can recommend help, or students are able to seek out the services themselves.

“The kids that do get those services linked to them, or they do get the support they need are often doing a little bit better,” said Schafbuch.

Tanager reports 80% of students they assisted felt more socially connected. Over 90% of teachers they’ve trained feel they are better able to connect with their students.

Schafbuch says it’s important that parents and teachers are able to discuss mental health with the students.

“Ask the questions and let them know that you care about them that they matter and you want them to be here and want them to be able to talk about whatever it is that is making them feel like they want to take their own life, or that they would want to attempt suicide,” said Schafbuch.

For anyone having feelings of hopelessness, thoughts of suicide, or seeking other mental health resources there is always help.

To seek out tanager place therapy services call or email, therapyreferral@tanagerplace.org or (319) 286-4545

Foundation 2 has a crisis line at 319-362-2174.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK. The Crisis Center of Johnson County, Iowa is 1-319-351-0140.

