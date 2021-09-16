Springville football player balances kicking, playing in the band

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s not easy to play in the high school band and the football game, especially if you’re the team’s kicker.

Springville senior Jackson Robinson Valley plays the drums during the football team’s fight song as his team runs onto the field. Then he rushes to put on his pads for the kickoff to start the game.

“The fight song is not too hard,” he said. “It is a pretty simple beat, but the hardest part is running back over [to the sideline] and putting the pads on and getting out there as fast as possible. Really, I just drop the instrument and run, with a little more grace. We really don’t have too many band members, and a lot of them are sixth graders. Me, as a senior, I kinda have to help a lot of people out and make sure everybody knows what they’re doing.”

Springville’s head football coach Joe Martin said it may be a struggle to get the tight football uniform on after playing with the band, but he does a really good job of getting ready, and it allows him to do both things.

Jackson hasn’t missed the start of a game yet. He said he truly enjoys football and music.

However, it does make for a long day when you have to practice with the band before school and the football team after school.

Jackson explained that his day starts with band practice at 6:50 a.m. Then he has a full school day before heading straight to football practice until about 6 p.m.

Then he heads straight from practice to his job at Theisen’s in Anamosa.

But Jackson isn’t the only Springville football player who also played in the band.

A few years ago, Caleb Weber played the saxophone in the band and played both ways, never coming off the field.

“So yeah, I do get short of breath,” Weber said. “It is a lot to play and then go on the field and use your breath more. Around halftime, you want to go in the locker room and sit down and listen to what the coaches have to tell you, but I have to take my pads off and go play in the band.”

“Small schools, I think you need as many opportunities, and I wish even the bigger schools could have that opportunity,” Coach Martin said. “I know sometimes it gets a little challenging with logistics and stuff for it.”

