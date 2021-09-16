Shooting incident outside Cedar Rapids church causes property damage, no injuries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after a shooting incident caused property damage to St. Ludmila Catholic Church on Wednesday evening.

In a press release, police said they responded to the church, located at 211 21st Avenue Southwest, for a report of gunshots.

Officials said their investigation determined two people had gotten out of a vehicle, discharged a firearm at a young man walking on J Street Southwest, and then got back in the vehicle and fled the area.

Police said the person who was shot at also fled the area. No injuries have been reported in this incident, but officials said a round damaged one church window.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.