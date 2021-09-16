Show You Care
Proposed Iowa congressional redistricting maps released

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Legislative Services Agency on Thursday released proposed redistricting maps for Iowa. But, the maps aren’t official until the Republican controlled statehouse approves them in a special session during October.

The redistricting process was pushed back after the pandemic delayed the release of U.S. Census data. The Associated Press reported the Iowa Legislative Services Agency, a non-partisan group, received updated software and U.S. Census data last month.

On Thursday, the agency made the maps available to view on the Iowa Legislature’s website.

Proposed Iowa Congressional redistricting map.
Proposed Iowa Congressional redistricting map.(KCRG)
Proposed Iowa Senate redistricting map.
Proposed Iowa Senate redistricting map.(KCRG)
Proposed Iowa House redistricting map
Proposed Iowa House redistricting map(KCRG)

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley released the following statement regarding the maps:

“Our nonpartisan redistricting process in Iowa is considered one of the fairest in the nation. After months of delays, we now have a proposed set of maps for redistricting in front of the Iowa Legislature. We will do our due diligence and review it thoroughly to ensure it is a fair set of maps for the people of Iowa.”

Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls released the following statement:

“We are currently reviewing Plan 1 to ensure it meets all the legal and constitutional requirements for redistricting. We believe Iowans deserve a fair redistricting process, without interference from politicians, and without partisan amendments. We encourage Iowans to examine Plan 1 and to make their voices heard at three public hearings next week.”

Gov. Reynolds on Tuesday set a date for a special legislative session for October 5 to approve the redrawn lines.

The district lines are redrawn every ten years.

