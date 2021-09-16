Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Myah Jade Malloy

Myah Jade Malloy, 13.
Myah Jade Malloy, 13.(Courtesy: Marion Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Marion are asking for help locating a missing teenaged girl.

Myah Jade Malloy, 13, was last seen on Tuesday, September 14, at around 5:30 p.m. at 1281 Cherokee Drive. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair. She was last known to be wearing blue jean shorts, a striped blue crop top, and white Crocs shoes.

Anybody with information should call Marion Police or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

Myah Jade Malloy, 13.
Myah Jade Malloy, 13.(Courtesy: Marion Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death
Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks logo.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson cancels varsity football due to injuries, coronavirus
The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Community School District to reinstate mask mandate
Amid surge in speeding, Cedar Rapids Police, others, plan special enforcement day
The Iowa Board of Parole says it granted work release for the man convicted in a deadly...
Work release granted for man convicted of deadly Iowa City Ped Mall shooting

Latest News

James Booher (KCRG File Photo)
Two people sentenced for robbery, murder of Marion man
Man and woman sentenced for death of James Booher
Man and woman sentenced for murder of James Booher
Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance hosts panel to help business leaders improve and adapt.
Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance hosts panel to help business leaders improve and adapt
Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance hosts panel to help business leaders improve and adapt
Economic Alliance hosts panel