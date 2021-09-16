Operation Quickfind: Myah Jade Malloy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Marion are asking for help locating a missing teenaged girl.

Myah Jade Malloy, 13, was last seen on Tuesday, September 14, at around 5:30 p.m. at 1281 Cherokee Drive. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair. She was last known to be wearing blue jean shorts, a striped blue crop top, and white Crocs shoes.

Anybody with information should call Marion Police or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

Myah Jade Malloy, 13. (Courtesy: Marion Police Department)

