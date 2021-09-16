One killed in crash involving car, semi in Chickasaw County

FREDERICKSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed when a car was struck by a semi-truck, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:48 p.m. on Wednesday, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a collision at the offramp from U.S. Highway 63 to U.S. Highway 18 west of Fredericksburg. Troopers believe that a 2016 Hyundai Accent was exiting from Highway 63 to Highway 18, but did not yield at the stop sign. The semi-truck, which was traveling eastbound on Highway 18, struck the Hyundai broadside.

One person was killed in the crash. Officials did not release the name of the victim, nor the vehicle they were in.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, Chickasaw County Rescue Squad, Fredericksburg Fire Department, and the Motor Vehicle Enforcement branch of the Iowa DOT assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

