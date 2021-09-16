Show You Care
No. 14 Cyclones looking to find stride after early struggles

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands off to running back Breece Hall (28) during...
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands off to running back Breece Hall (28) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 27-17. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(MATTHEW PUTNEY | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - A ho-hum win over an FCS opponent and a crushing loss to rival Iowa have left Iowa State looking for answers as it prepares to go on the road to play UNLV.

Running back Breece Hall says he and his teammates might have been trying too hard to live up to high expectations.

Much of the blame has fallen on fourth-year starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

He was pulled from the Iowa game after throwing three interceptions.

He’s yet to throw a touchdown pass this season. Hall also has underperformed.

